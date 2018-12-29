Roberto Firmino becomes first Liverpool player in 11 years to accomplish this feat following Reds’ 5-1 win vs Arsenal

Roberto Firmino became the first Liverpool player since Peter Crouch back in 2007 to score a Premier League hat-trick against Arsenal following the Reds’ 5-1 win against the Gunners on Saturday.

Firmino scored a hat-trick against Unai Emery’s side on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s men trounced the north London side 5-1 at Anfield to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Brazilian’s treble came after he bagged an easy tap-in and fine solo effort in the first half, with the forward wrapping up his hat-trick after firing home from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

Liverpool now sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, and it finally seems like this year is going to be the year the Reds claim their first ever Premier League title.

Klopp’s side still remain unbeaten so far this season, and should they manage to come away from their match against Man City at the Etihad next week without losing, a lot of fans will surely have the Merseyside club down to go the season unbeaten.

Is this year going to be Liverpool’s year? We’re just going to have to wait and see…