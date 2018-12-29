Deal imminent: Manchester United prepare club-record bid after player ACCEPTS transfer

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane over a transfer to Old Trafford.

Speculation is mounting that the France international could be on his way to United in the near future, with Don Balon also linking the player with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side earlier today.

And now another Spanish source, Diario Gol, claims Varane has agreed on a proposed move to the Red Devils after becoming unhappy with life at Real, with an £89million bid now set to be launched to conclude a deal.

If that were enough to persuade Madrid to let Varane go, the 25-year-old would become United’s joint-club-record purchase, with Paul Pogba joining from Juventus for the same price back in 2016.

There’s no doubt United could do with more options in defence at the moment after poor seasons from the likes of Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, while Marcos Rojo has struggled to stay fit.

Varane has shown he is the real deal after impressing in his time at the Bernabeu and with the French national team, playing a key role in them winning the World Cup final in Russia in the summer.

MUFC fans would surely be thrilled if their club could pull this major signing off, whatever the price.