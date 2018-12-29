Video: Sadio Mane scores fine goal to put Liverpool 3-1 up vs Arsenal, Mohamed Salah bags smart assist

Sadio Mane bagged a fine finish this evening to hand Liverpool a 3-1 lead in their match vs Arsenal at Anfield.

A quick-fire double from Roberto Firmino had put the Reds 2-1 up a few minutes earlier in the match, with Mane’s goal handing the home side a commanding lead.

A ball over the top found Mohamed Salah, who instead of taking the ball down and shooting, smartly played the ball square to Mane, who kept his composure and volleyed home to put the Reds two goals up.

You can check out the goal below. Great play from Salah, and a great finish from Mane!