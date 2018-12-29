Menu

Video: “What a man” – these fans love what Virgil Van Dijk did for Mohamed Salah at half time in Liverpool vs Arsenal

Virgil Van Dijk was praised by a number of fans for seemingly sticking up for Mohamed Salah at half time of Liverpool’s 5-1 win vs Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds went into the break 4-1 up thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino (x2) and Salah himself, with the Egyptian being confronted by Arsenal ace Sokratis for the manner of his goal.

Salah scored his goal from the penalty spot after winning the spot-kick just seconds early after he was fouled by the Gunners star, something Sokratis clearly wasn’t best pleased with given his reaction when realising the penalty had been given.

Sokratis seemed to confront Salah as the players were walking back to the dressing rooms, with Van Dijk, and a number of other stars, coming over to stand up for Salah.

This reaction from Van Dijk was loved by fans, who took to Twitter to praise the Dutchman for his actions.

