Video: “What a man” – these fans love what Virgil Van Dijk did for Mohamed Salah at half time in Liverpool vs Arsenal

Virgil Van Dijk was praised by a number of fans for seemingly sticking up for Mohamed Salah at half time of Liverpool’s 5-1 win vs Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds went into the break 4-1 up thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino (x2) and Salah himself, with the Egyptian being confronted by Arsenal ace Sokratis for the manner of his goal.

Salah scored his goal from the penalty spot after winning the spot-kick just seconds early after he was fouled by the Gunners star, something Sokratis clearly wasn’t best pleased with given his reaction when realising the penalty had been given.

Sokratis seemed to confront Salah as the players were walking back to the dressing rooms, with Van Dijk, and a number of other stars, coming over to stand up for Salah.

This reaction from Van Dijk was loved by fans, who took to Twitter to praise the Dutchman for his actions.

Van Dijk calling out Sokratis at half time, what a man and lesder. 7-1 final score line… Allez Allez Allez #YNWA — Sam Pollinger (@sgeopol90) December 29, 2018

Van Dijk would absolutely batter the hell out of Sokratis — RougeMen:EF (@RougeMEF) December 29, 2018

Sokratis needs a big slap off van Dijk for abusing our Mo… How on earth he thought he didn't give that penalty…. Fucking twat! — Jay (@NepaliReds) December 29, 2018

Seeing Van Dijk step in at the tunnel amid the snapping of Sokratis was really classy. Leadership ? — Ismail M. Ebrahim (@Sir_Ominous_) December 29, 2018

Loved that from Van Dijk though down the tunnel, gotta send on Keita 2nd half to snap Sokratis — Jagen Underwood (@JagenUnderwood) December 29, 2018

Van Dijk would thump this sokratis fool, don’t try it with my captain — XS23 (@abul_13h) December 29, 2018

Van Dijk ??

Sokratis chewing salahs ear off about the penalty

big Virg’ flying over, pushes him away and then chases him down the tunnel ???? — stoop_solo (@dave_pommy) December 29, 2018

Van Dijk down the tunnel after Sokratis defending his teammates is class, the man literally can do no wrong? — Ronan McGuire (@ronymcguire) December 29, 2018

Shithouse Sokratis having a go at Salah all the way into the tunnel. Captain Van Dijk comes in and helps out his mate, as does captain Hendo from the bench. I love this team. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 29, 2018