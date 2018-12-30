Barcelona confirm interest in talented maestro as club deny deal agreed with player regarding transfer

Barcelona have confirmed in an official club statement that they are interested in securing the services of the Frenchman, with the Spanish giants also confirming they are yet to agree a deal with the midfielder.

As published on the club’s official website, Barca have stated that they contacted PSG just last week in order to inform the French giants of their interest in signing Rabiot.

The club’s statement also noted that they are yet to agree any deal with Rabiot regarding a transfer for the player to the club in the future, something that may not be music to Barca fans’ ears.

AS have noted that Rabiot has refused to sign a new deal with PSG, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Rabiot will be able to talk to clubs about joining them from the turn of the year onwards.

Signing Rabiot on a free would be a smart move for the Blaugrana to make, as the Frenchman is one of the most promising, young central midfielders in Europe, and signing him for nothing would be a bargain transfer for Barca.

Although the club don’t exactly need any more depth in midfield given the options Ernesto Valverde already has at his disposal, it may be worth signing the 23-year-old just so their European rivals can’t get their hands on the player for free in the summer.