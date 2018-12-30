Barcelona legend who played in some of the best teams of all time absolutely loves this Liverpool side

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol seems to have outed himself as something of a Liverpool fan if his tweets on last night’s 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal are anything to go by.

The former Spain international, who played for legendary teams at both club and international level, winning World Cups, Champions Leagues and European Championships among other major honours, was absolutely wowed by the Reds’ form yesterday.

OMG Liverpool… — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) December 29, 2018

Jurgen Klopp’s men ripped Arsenal to shreds at Anfield, going behind early on only to quickly come back and go in at the break 4-1 to the good.

It finished 5-1 in the end as Roberto Firmino struck a hat-trick and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also helped themselves to goals against the Gunners.

Puyol tweeted ‘I love rock & roll’ as he followed the match – perhaps a little reference to Klopp’s famous quote about getting his teams to play ‘heavy metal football’.

I Love rock & roll #Liverpool — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) December 29, 2018

The former Barca defender also asked Luis Garcia how he saw the next game against Manchester City going, with Puyol perhaps set to cheer on LFC against his old manager Pep Guardiola…