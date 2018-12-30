“Finally” – These Chelsea fans pleased with one Maurizio Sarri change vs Crystal Palace, but furious that duo continue to start

Chelsea’s team news for today’s game against Crystal Palace is out, and a number of Blues fans are not at all happy that Maurizio Sarri continues to select Willian in attack and Marcos Alonso in defence.

It seems the pair are not popular among large sections of Chelsea’s fan-base after unconvincing performances this season, though supporters are glad to see Olivier Giroud getting the nod up front this afternoon.

The France international has barely featured for CFC in recent times, with Sarri instead opting for Eden Hazard up front as a false nine.

Alvaro Morata is also back on the bench today after a spell out of the side, but it remains to be seen if he can realistically get on and make an impact after such a poor spell at Stamford Bridge.

In truth, it may be the last time we see Morata or Giroud involved in a game for Chelsea as Sport Mediaset strongly link the club with a swap deal to sign Gonzalo Higuain this January.

It could mean Morata making his way to AC Milan, while the arrival of Higuain would surely mean curtains for Giroud in terms of getting much playing time for the rest of the season.

Anyway, here’s how fans are reacting to today’s line up…

Finally Giroud — SarriTweetss (@SarriTweetss) December 30, 2018

#CFC Just two changes, Pedro and Kovacic out and Barkley, Giroud in. Finally a focal point up top. This is a big day and we need three important points after what happened to the two North London sides yesterday. Come on Chelsea, give us a performance, goals and three points! — Chelseadaft.org ?? (@chelseadaft) December 30, 2018

Good line up. Giroud starts. Hazard can do his normal things. — Güstavö ?ävirià? (@Phocus__t) December 30, 2018

WTFFFF WILLIAN AGAIN IM DONE — oh (@ElSpanishArcher) December 30, 2018

Willian and Alonso must have Sarris nudes for him to start them every game https://t.co/0FXBGfvlhm — SIMBA ???? (@rxhvm) December 30, 2018