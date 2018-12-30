One of Christian Pulisic’s former USA teammates has confirmed his move to Chelsea with a recent Instagram post that wishes the winger good luck in West London.

Former Fulham, Cardiff and Preston attacker Eddie Johnson – an ex-international teammate of Christian Pulisic, may have confirmed the youngster’s move to Chelsea with a recent post on his Instagram.

It seems that the race to sign Pulisic has come to an end and that the Borussia Dortmund star is on his way to Stamford Bridge.

According to a report from ESPN, Chelsea’s rivals; Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all interested in a move for the 20-year-old. If Chelsea have managed to beat their rivals to the American’s signing it could prove to be a major coup.

Pulisic is regarded as one of the hottest young talents in the world, but his exploits on the pitch aren’t the only reason why so many team are after the winger’s signature.

The signing of Pulisic would allow any of the above teams to raise their exposure and more importantly their commercial presence in the States.

Pulisic is no doubt the future of the United States national team, meaning that the the club that manage to sign him will have their hands on someone who has the potential to be a golden goose both on and off the pitch for the next decade.

Pulisic has the key to a door that can unlock endless possibilities for any of his potential suitors.

Here’s what Johnson posted, it’s also worth noting that Pulisic’s father recently started following; Chelsea, Eden Hazard and the Premier League on Twitter:

1) Former USMNT player Eddie Johnson seems to have confirmed that Pulisic is joining Chelsea 2) Christian’s dad just started following: PL, Chelsea and Eden Hazard. Coincidences? I don’t think so. pic.twitter.com/ywmXSDHgKW — Will (@will_reyner) December 29, 2018

It certainly looks as though Chelsea have got their man.