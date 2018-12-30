Former Manchester United star Louis Saha was full of praise for Paul Pogba this afternoon, Saha even believes that the Frenchman is more complete than Paul Scholes ever was.

Saha made the revelation whilst working as a pundit for Sky Sports this afternoon. Just before United vs Bournemouth kicked off the former Red Devils frontman heaped praise on Pogba telling his colleagues that he believes that Pogba has ‘absolutely everything’ in his locker.

Saha then compared the World Cup winner with his former United teammate Paul Scholes, Saha was passionate about the fact that Pogba doesn’t seem to earn enough credit for what he’s capable of.

Pogba looks like a completely transformed player under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba has flourished in a more advanced midfield role since the Norwegian took over as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Here’s what Saha had to say about Pogba, the Frenchman was hinting that Pogba is more complete than Scholes ever was:

Louis Saha: "Paul Scholes was a genius but he wasn’t that fast or physical. Paul Pogba has absolutely everything. He’s fast, he can pass, he can defend, he can tackle, he can shoot. I don’t get why people criticise him, he has the quality to shine on every field." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 30, 2018

Saha was very impressive for the Red Devils despite the fact that his four-year stay at Old Trafford was hindered with injury problems.

The France international won the Premier League on two occasions, the Champions League in 2007/08 and also the League Cup during his stint with the Red Devils.