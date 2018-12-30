Chelsea forward Eden Hazard could reportedly be keen on a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain as an alternative if he cannot get a move to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international is edging ever nearer the end of his current contract at Stamford Bridge, which is due to expire at the end of next season.

This means there is unsurprisingly plenty of speculation involving Hazard at the moment, with Real Madrid long talked up as his favoured option.

That seems consistent with what Don Balon say in their latest report, though they also name PSG as the 27-year-old’s ‘Plan B’ option should a switch to the Bernabeu fail to materialise.

Hazard could certainly be a fine fit at PSG alongside big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG would also surely represent a club more likely to deliver major honours than Chelsea right now, though the former Lille player himself has distanced himself from a possible return to Ligue 1 in recent times.

“There has been contact in the past with PSG but I haven’t been tempted,” he told beIN Sports in November, as translated by sportskeeda.

“If I have to go back to France one day, it would be to Lille. But today, there is no chance that I’ll come back in the French league.”