Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus transfer advice after big development at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly advised his club Juventus to seal the transfer of his old team-mate, Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

This is after Paul Pogba no longer looks as realistic a target as he seems set to stay at Manchester United following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, according to Don Balon.

Isco has struggled for first-team football at the Bernabeu this season, but remains regarded as one of the finest players in Europe in his position.

The Spain international has played his part in four Champions League-winning campaigns at Madrid, and would strengthen most other top teams.

Juventus could certainly benefit from a player of his calibre in their ranks, and it’s little surprise Ronaldo might be keen to play alongside him again.

Isco could be ideal to provide the Portuguese goal machine with the kind of service he craves up front, so it will be interesting to see how this rumour develops as we head into January.