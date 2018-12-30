Menu

(Photo) Liverpool’s Joe Gomez proposes to girlfriend Tamara Tia as she shows off stunning engagement ring

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is certainly making the most of his time out injured as he’s proposed to his long-time girlfriend Tamara Tia.

The Reds ace looks ready to settle down at the ripe old age of 21, with Tamara showing off her stunning engagement ring in a photo on Instagram last night.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be thrilled for a talented young player who’s had a great season at Anfield, with things clearly going well for him off the pitch as well.

Tamara uploaded the picture and put the caption: ‘A day I’ll remember for the rest of my life. The love of my life asked me to marry him… There aren’t enough words to describe the feeling I right now. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.’

Many messages of congratulations followed in the comments, with the pair certainly set to make a very handsome married couple.

