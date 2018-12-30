Manchester City line up £58million transfer to kick-start fightback in title race vs Liverpool

Manchester City are reportedly ready to do battle for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Havertz could have moved on the cheap if clubs had come in for him in the summer, but his asking price has now shot up to £58million as City an Real show an interest.

The 19-year-old looks one of the most exciting young talents in the game at the moment and one who could undoubtedly strengthen this City side in the second half of the season.

It could well be crucial for Pep Guardiola to spend some money this January after falling behind Liverpool in the title race after a couple of bad recent results.

City have lost back-to-back games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City, with Liverpool now ten points ahead of them, though the reigning champions have a game in hand.

It remains to be seen if a deal for Havertz can be done this winter, while it could be that Madrid will pip City to his signature.