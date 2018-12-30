Manchester United could gain huge advantage over Real Madrid in transfer battle for £143million star

Manchester United may be happy to hear about developments in Spain as reports suggest Jose Mourinho is being lined up for the Real Madrid job.

The former Red Devils boss, sacked earlier this month, remains rated by Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, as Don Balon continue to link him with the position in the near future.

Given the struggles of Real this season under less experienced names in Julen Lopetegui and now Santiago Solari, it makes sense that Mourinho looks an appealing option despite his struggles in his time at Old Trafford.

However, Don Balon note that big-name players may not want to play under Mourinho any longer, naming Neymar as one of those.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has long been linked with Real Madrid, though another recent Don Balon report also stated the likes of Man Utd and Man City were among his admirers.

If Mourinho does end up moving to the Bernabeu this could well do his former club a big favour and give them a clearer path to snapping up Neymar if he is to leave PSG.

And this could well be on the cards for a bargain £143million, as another recent Don Balon report claimed that will be the Brazilian’s release clause next June.

Neymar looks a necessary statement signing for United in an area of weakness in their squad that could be the catalyst to send MUFC back to the top.