Liverpool make approach for £108million transfer that could finish Manchester City in the title race

Liverpool have reportedly asked Real Madrid about a potential transfer swoop for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

Having somewhat failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu, Asensio is said to now be available for £108million as Liverpool have enquired about him, according to Diario Gol.

It remains to be seen if the Reds would be willing to pay anything near that amount for the Spain international, but if they could strike an agreement to bring him to Anfield this January it could be a very exciting move for them.

Jurgen Klopp has shown he can get the best out of young players or others who’ve previously struggled, with so many taking their games up a level under the German’s management.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are notable examples, while Xherdan Shaqiri has also done well since a low-key move from Stoke City this summer.

Asensio has the raw ability to be a world-beater, so it may be worth LFC paying big to bring him to the club and strengthen their attack.

Despite sitting top of the table and thrashing Arsenal this weekend, many feel Klopp’s side have not been quite as convincing in attack as they were last season.

The addition of Asensio would surely sort that out, and could finish off Manchester City’s fading title challenge for good in the second half of this campaign.