Maurizio Sarri sends Chelsea representatives to Italy to tie up huge transfer of Serie A superstar

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly sent Chelsea representatives to Italy to seal a deal to bring Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala to Stamford Bridge.

According to Don Balon, the Italian has sent representatives to Turin in order to open talks with Dybala’s ‘environment’, with the intentions of this being to try and bring the forward to the club before Eden Hazard seals a move away.

The report also notes that Dybala’s move to the Blues depends on when Hazard seals his departure, and when you consider that Don Balon also note that Hazard won’t be leaving Stamford Bridge in the winter window next month, it seems like Chelsea may have to wait until the summer to get their hands on Dybala.

Chelsea signing the Argentine international would be a huge move for the club, as it would mean that the west London side are getting their hands on one of the most talented forwards in world football.

Dybala has been a key part of the Juve side that have dominated Italian football these past few years, with his goals and overall play being key to the Old Lady’s success.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been in the best form of his career this term, as the forward has only managed to score twice in 17 league appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

However despite this, Dybala’s quality is still clearly there for all to see, and Chelsea signing him would mean they have fine replacement for Hazard when the Belgian finally calls time on his stint at Stamford Bridge.