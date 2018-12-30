Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Paul Pogba after his impressive performance against Bournemouth earlier today, Solskjaer loved the fact that it involved “no showboating” from the Frenchman.

Paul Pogba was the masterpiece in United’s 4-1 victory over Bournemouth today, the World Cup winner has looked amazing since Solskjaer took caretaker charge of United following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The Frenchman has flourished in a more advanced midfield role that allows him to get in on all the action, this is clearly Pogba’s best role.

Under Mourinho the Frenchman failed to live up to the hype surrounding him, this was largely down to the fact that he was wasting away in games as a result of being deployed in a deeper midfield role that didn’t allow him to be the focal point of United’s attack.

It’s evident that Solskjaer has unlocked a much better use for United’s record signing – one that makes the most out of Pogba’s attacking talents.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say on Pogba’s masterful performance in the middle of the park:

Ole: ”That today is a top, top performance for a midfielder because it's all-round. It's work-rate, he's (Pogba) dangerous in the box, he wins headers, wins tackles, and there's no showboating. It's touch, pass, move and he plays the efficient game.” #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 30, 2018

Pogba certainly signed off 2018 in style with an impressive performance:

Paul Pogba's game by numbers vs. Bournemouth: 114 touches

100% tackles won

99 passes attempted

86 passes completed

5 shots

4 shots on target

3 chances created

2 goals

1 assist Another dazzling display. ? pic.twitter.com/sl9iR4hUqc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 30, 2018

With United gathering some much-needed momentum over the busy Christmas period, Solskjaer could defy the odds and lead the Red Devils to Champions League qualification this season.