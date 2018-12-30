Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joins elite list of Manchester United managers to accomplish this following 4-1 win vs Bournemouth

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it three wins out of three as Man United manager on Sunday evening, as the Red Devils beat Bournemouth 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Goals from Paul Pogba (x2), Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku proved to be the difference for United on Sunday, as the Red Devils made up lost ground in the race for the top four.

The win now means that United have achieved maximum points from Solskjaer’s first three games in charge, a feat that puts him in a club with just a few elite managers.

As per Squawka, Solskjaer joined both Jose Mourinho and Sir Matt Busby as just the third manager to win his first three league games in charge of the Red Devils, an impressive feat from the Norwegian when you consider the state his side was left in by Mourinho.

Only three Man Utd managers have won each of their first three league games in charge: ? Matt Busby

? Jose Mourinho

? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Two becomes three. pic.twitter.com/QkzAigQpNl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 30, 2018

United have look a completely different side since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Mourinho earlier this month, with the Red Devils scoring 12 in their first three games under the 45-year-old, who would’ve impressed fans massively with his start to life as United boss.

If Solskjaer’s side can keep up this fine form they’re currently in, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the club potentially hand the former player a permanent role at the club’s manager at the end of the season…