Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson took to Instagram earlier today to post a hilarious reaction to the audacious volley he attempted against Arsenal yesterday evening.

In the 84th minute of yesterday’s demolition of Arsenal the skipper attempted a volley from 30 yards out – of course Henderson’s shot flew miles over the bar, Henderson looked back to his fans with a big smile on his face and apologised to them for his woes.

This typifies the amazing amount of confidence that the Reds are playing with under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Check out Henderson’s audacious volley below:

Henderson’s audacious volley subjected him to some tongue in cheek chants from Liverpool fans and Henderson played along with his reaction to the volley on Instagram:

Jordan Henderson attempts a 35-yard volley. It sails high into the Kop. The Kop sing "What the fucking hell was that" Henderson acknowledges with arms raised. — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 29, 2018

The Reds have a seven point lead over title rivals Manchester City and Premier League fans are starting to realise that a win against City next week could signal the end to Liverpool’s lengthy wait to win a League title.