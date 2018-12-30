Manchester United continued their excellent run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth, one thing that fans couldn’t help but love was Sir Alex Ferguson’s reaction to win.

The Red Devils look like a completely transformed side under Solskjaer, the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are not just playing some of the best football they have this season – but some of the best they’ve played in their entire United careers.

Ferguson is a regular at Old Trafford but the Scotsman hasn’t had much to smile about this season given the side’s woes under Jose Mourinho but it seems that things are on the up at United under Solskjaer.

There’s no doubt that Fergie loves the job that his protege Solskjaer is doing so far, just look at his smile…

Ferguson was all smiles after United’s impressive win against the Cherries:

Fergie today compared to the last time we seen him! pic.twitter.com/9eWFLJhlkY — MUFC (@5MYTHY) December 30, 2018

The United faithful loved seeing a smile on Ferguson’s face after such a disappointing start to season:

Could Solskjaer defy the odds and lead United to Champions League qualification?