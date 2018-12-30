Menu

‘Probably his best performance ever’ – Delighted Manchester United fans react to this star’s wonderful performance in Bournemouth win

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United dismantled Bournemouth this evening with a clinical performance, that makes it three wins out of three for caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There was plenty of praise for attacker Marcus Rashford in particular from fans, today’s performance highlights just how far the 21-year-old has come since he broke into the side.

Rashford ensured things got off to a flying start for the Red Devils when he bamboozled Bournemouth defenders Nathan Ake and Diego Rico only five minutes in with his dazzling skill before putting the ball on a plated for Paul Pogba. Check out Rashford’s superb skills here.

Rashford got himself on the scoresheet in the 45th minute of the clash when he finished off an excellent team move by the Red Devils. Check out the goal here.

United are slowly but surely closing the gap on the top four with their impressive performances since Solskjaer took over as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The Red Devils could make it four wins in a row when they face off against Newcastle on Wednesday evening, given the momentum United are playing with now it seems unlikely that Rafa Benitez’s side can cause an upset.

To highlight just how far Rashford has come since making his debut as a baby-faced raw talent, take a look at this stat:

The England international may have struggled under the tutelage of Mourinho but it seems that Rashford has come out of that challenging spell as a much more well-rounded player.

Check out fan reaction to Rashford’s sensational performance:

Things are certainly on the up for the Red Devils and it looks like Solskjaer could defy the odds and lead the club to a top four finish despite their disappointing start to the season under Jose Mourinho.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba