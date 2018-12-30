Manchester United dismantled Bournemouth this evening with a clinical performance, that makes it three wins out of three for caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There was plenty of praise for attacker Marcus Rashford in particular from fans, today’s performance highlights just how far the 21-year-old has come since he broke into the side.

Rashford ensured things got off to a flying start for the Red Devils when he bamboozled Bournemouth defenders Nathan Ake and Diego Rico only five minutes in with his dazzling skill before putting the ball on a plated for Paul Pogba. Check out Rashford’s superb skills here.

Rashford got himself on the scoresheet in the 45th minute of the clash when he finished off an excellent team move by the Red Devils. Check out the goal here.

United are slowly but surely closing the gap on the top four with their impressive performances since Solskjaer took over as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The Red Devils could make it four wins in a row when they face off against Newcastle on Wednesday evening, given the momentum United are playing with now it seems unlikely that Rafa Benitez’s side can cause an upset.

To highlight just how far Rashford has come since making his debut as a baby-faced raw talent, take a look at this stat:

Marcus Rashford has set a personal best for number of assists within a single Premier League campaign: 2015-16: 2 assists

2016-17: 1 assists

2017-18: 3 assists

2018-19: 6 assists Already as many this season as in his last three campaigns combined. ? pic.twitter.com/kB2Bly0k4a — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 30, 2018

The England international may have struggled under the tutelage of Mourinho but it seems that Rashford has come out of that challenging spell as a much more well-rounded player.

Check out fan reaction to Rashford’s sensational performance:

Probably Rashford’s best performance ever for overall play — DB17 (@SkUnited17) December 30, 2018

Rashford Utd best player simple as that — Luke Morgan (@luke84m) December 30, 2018

Rashford worked tirelessly without the ball and was positive every time he had it. Pogba dominated the game in midfield and drove the team forward. Atmosphere at OT was best I’ve seen in a long time. Up the reds!!! #OleBall — Alex Howarth (@AlexHowarth10) December 30, 2018

Rashford was one of our best players tonight, I'm glad Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put him up-front and not on the wing, He's wasted on the latter personally — Matthew (@Carrick4united) December 30, 2018

Rashford the man of the match for me. He has carried his form from the last weeks of the Mourinho era and is our best attacking threat at the moment. Pogba a very close second #MUFC — Tushar Bahl (@TusharBahl_) December 30, 2018

Rashford has to play every game as a CF. Best player at that club for that position. — Jean Maniah (@Jeanmaniah) December 30, 2018

Rashford’s best performance in a red shirt imo — SG13 (@LeeGrantFC1) December 30, 2018

One of Rashford's best performances. End product +his usual tireless style. — ARYAN (@unitedaryan) December 30, 2018

One of the best performance from Rashford. Well played ?? — Ashish Jha (@DareToZlaataan) December 30, 2018

Quite possibly Marcus Rashford's best game for the club. All round effort #MUFC — Yashwanth Reddy (@YashTwts) December 30, 2018

Things are certainly on the up for the Red Devils and it looks like Solskjaer could defy the odds and lead the club to a top four finish despite their disappointing start to the season under Jose Mourinho.