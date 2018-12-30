Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the two Manchester United wonderkids who are ready for the first-team

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out two exciting academy prospects who are ready for the senior team at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of today’s game against Bournemouth, Solskjaer answered questions about Angel Gomes and James Garner, two players who have been included in his recent matchday squads.

The Norwegian tactician, a legend at United from his days as a player, knows all too well about the club’s traditions regarding homegrown talents.

Fans will be delighted to hear his views on Gomes and Garner, with Solskjaer clearly rating the pair highly.

The 45-year-old introduced Gomes from the bench in the win over Huddersfield Town, and explained that he would have done so even in a closer game as he feels he’s ready to make that impact.

Solskjaer clearly implied he feels both players are close to being full members of the first-team as he steps up their involvement.

‘Of course (I want to involve youngsters), because that sends a signal to the boys that ‘you are close’, because they are,’ Solskjaer told United’s official site.

‘They’ve done really well in training. When you get the chance to put a player out there for 15 minutes at Old Trafford to give him that experience, Angel was, of course, the one I wanted to put on. And we probably would have still done it if we’d needed a goal, as well, because he’s that sharp.’