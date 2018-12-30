Menu

‘Those defenders have families’ – Manchester United star praised for taking game to ‘another level’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United fans praised one of their stars for taking his game to ‘another level’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the side took an early lead vs Bournemouth.

United attacker Marcus Rashford used his trickery and incredible footwork to go past Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake and Diego Rico like they were never there before he laid on a perfect pass to Paul Pogba, who tapped the Red Devils into an early lead.

Check out Pogba’s goal here.

Rashford has reestablished himself as one of Enlgand’s brightest talents since Solskjaer took over as United’s caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Rashford’s game has come on leaps and bounds recently, the attacker has now set a new personal best for the amount of assists he’s recorded in a single Premier League season:

Here’s some fan reaction to Rashford’s wonderful skill that led to United’s opener:

Even Arsenal legend Ian Wright couldn’t help but react to Rashford’s wonderful skill:

If United can continue this wonderful run of form that they are on, Solskjaer could defy the odds and lead the Red Devils to a shock top four finish despite their disastrous start to the season under Jose Mourinho.

