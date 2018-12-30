Manchester United fans praised one of their stars for taking his game to ‘another level’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the side took an early lead vs Bournemouth.

United attacker Marcus Rashford used his trickery and incredible footwork to go past Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake and Diego Rico like they were never there before he laid on a perfect pass to Paul Pogba, who tapped the Red Devils into an early lead.

Check out Pogba’s goal here.

Rashford has reestablished himself as one of Enlgand’s brightest talents since Solskjaer took over as United’s caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Rashford’s game has come on leaps and bounds recently, the attacker has now set a new personal best for the amount of assists he’s recorded in a single Premier League season:

Marcus Rashford has set a personal best for number of assists within a single Premier League campaign: 2015-16: 2 assists

2016-17: 1 assists

2017-18: 3 assists

2018-19: 6 assists Already as many this season as in his last three campaigns combined. ? pic.twitter.com/kB2Bly0k4a — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 30, 2018

Here’s some fan reaction to Rashford’s wonderful skill that led to United’s opener:

Marcus Rashford, don’t you know these defenders have families? ?pic.twitter.com/b7amwF3P1Q — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 30, 2018

Even Arsenal legend Ian Wright couldn’t help but react to Rashford’s wonderful skill:

They have families Marcus!!! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 30, 2018

Marcus Rashford or Lionel Messi? ?

pic.twitter.com/KIYnMHuz4A — DILLINGER ? (@DillanMUFC) December 30, 2018

That’s borderline immoral from Rashford. Those defenders have families — Jack Lang (@jacklang) December 30, 2018

MARCUS RASHFORD HAD BOURNEMOUTH DEFENDERS ON SKATES FAM ??????? https://t.co/KuuMWKsVz7 — Waz ?? (@wazzz_r) December 30, 2018

Rashford out here ending careers pic.twitter.com/UWl1CgyRzZ — ?? Oliver // Kempza ?? (@HashtagOliverK) December 30, 2018

CR7 esque from Rashford ?

pic.twitter.com/PcoFFrr7tZ — Arsal (@arsalgfx) December 30, 2018

Bournemouth's defenders after Marcus Rashford goes on a run. pic.twitter.com/GKiWzeCBAf — bet365 (@bet365) December 30, 2018

If United can continue this wonderful run of form that they are on, Solskjaer could defy the odds and lead the Red Devils to a shock top four finish despite their disastrous start to the season under Jose Mourinho.