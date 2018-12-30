This particular Manchester United legend was certainly in high spirits after United’s impressive 4-1 victory over Bournemouth earlier today.

Former Red Devils talisman Dimitar Berbatov took to Instagram to celebrate United’s 4-1 victory over Bournemouth.

The Bulgarian sang “we do what we want, we do what want, we are Man United we do what we want”. The side look to have completely transformed under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Old Trafford outfit are now on a three game win streak.

Berbatov also told United fans that Anthony Martial’s stunning outside-of-the-foot cross that set up Marcus Rashford was his favourite moment of the match.

United simply picked Bournemouth apart today in what was a clinical performance.

Check out Berbatov’s reaction to win below:

Dimitar Berbatov singing “We’ll do what we want” is my jam right now. ??? #mufc [Ig] pic.twitter.com/k3es9h1kZ1 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 30, 2018

With United gathering momentum at the halfway stage of the season fans will be wondering if Solskjaer can defy the odds and lead the Red Devils to a top four finish this season.