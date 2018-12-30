Video: Romelu Lukaku scores fine weak foot goal to make it 4-1 to Man United in tie vs Bournemouth

Romelu Lukaku got his name on the scoresheet for Man United this evening, as the Belgian scored a fine finish with his weaker right foot to put the Red Devils 4-1 up vs Bournemouth.

The goal came after a fine ball over the top from Paul Pogba was latched on to by Lukaku, who let the ball run across his body before volleying home with his right foot to wrap up a fine evening for United at Old Trafford.

It was a fine finish from Lukaku, who would’ve needed that goal to get his self confidence up following hsi torrid start to the season earlier in the campaign.

You can check out the goal below. Great finish from the former Chelsea man!