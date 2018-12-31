AC Milan hierarchy hold key meeting and reach decision on Gennaro Gattuso’s future

AC Milan have reportedly decided to keep faith in Gennaro Gattuso and continue with him after the winter break despite a dire December.

The Rossoneri went on a five-game winless streak prior to their victory over SPAL this past weekend, which also saw them fail to score in four consecutive Serie A games for the first time since 1984.

SEE MORE: Preferred AC Milan replacement for Gattuso emerges, surprise candidate ruled out

Further, they slipped out of the top four as a result and were eliminated from the Europa League after a defeat to Olympiacos.

In turn, that raised serious question marks over Gattuso and led to increased criticism of his management during that run.

However, after the mood was lifted following their win over SPAL on Saturday night, Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has noted that the hierarchy held a meeting after the game and reiterated their faith in the Italian tactician.

It’s added that Ivan Gazidis, Leonardo and Paolo Maldini were all involved and present along with Gattuso, and that he has essentially been told that he will remain in charge for the foreseeable future.

Milan don’t return to action until January 12 when they face Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia, just days before they take on Juventus for the Italian Super Cup on January 16.

They will then get back to Serie A matters on January 21 when they visit Genoa, as they look to continue to apply pressure on Lazio for fourth place as they currently sit a point behind their rivals.

It remains to be seen if their win last time out now sparks them back into life and gets them back on the right path, while the January transfer window and perhaps key individuals edging closer to a return from injury could lead to more positive news.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia, Lucas Paqueta will arrive from Flamengo to offer a huge boost in midfield, while the likes of Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Andrea Conti and Suso will all have an opportunity to regain full match sharpness given their recent spells on the sidelines.