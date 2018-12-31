Ander Herrera reveals brilliant advice Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Man Utd players on his first day

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed one of the key bits of advice that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave the players on his first day in charge.

The Red Devils opted to sack Jose Mourinho earlier this month, putting their former Norwegian forward in charge as interim boss until the end of the season.

He has undoubtedly made a positive impact thus far, guiding them to three consecutive wins while seeing them score 12 goals and concede just three.

With a sense of a return to the brand of football seen under Sir Alex Ferguson, Solskjaer has lifted the mood at Old Trafford with his attacking style, and Herrera has revealed that he made a point of it on his first day by sharing some brilliant advice for the players on how to approach the game.

“Our manager told us on the first day, the best way to win a game when you are in the lead is to keep attacking and this what the club has always been about,” he told Match of the Day, as reported by Goal.

“We have won the last three games but I do not like to make comparisons. I am very thankful to Jose for what he did to the club. Now we are in a different moment and we have a new manager and that is it. We are in a good moment and everyone is playing very well.

“Our attacking players are enjoying it and they are making it easier for the rest of the players.”

It has been a refreshing change for many United fans having seen the side somewhat shackled under Mourinho, as the ‘Special One’ couldn’t get the best out of his attacking players while his side were unable to defend well enough which led to them slipping out of contention at the top of the Premier League table.

Albeit they still sit eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, the mood has changed significantly at United, and there is a new found belief that they can salvage something from this season.

Nevertheless, given those wins came against Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth, Solskjaer and his players will certainly face tougher tests moving forward which could force him to tinker with his tactics and mentality to adapt to potential setbacks.