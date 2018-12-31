Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been urged to leave the club, even on a loan move, by his former coach Hamdy Nouh.

It’s been a struggle for the 26-year-old so far this season, as he has been limited to just seven appearances in all competitions, with just one of those coming in the Premier League.

After his appointment this past summer, Unai Emery clearly has his own ideas for his midfield having brought in Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, and that in turn has pushed Elneny down the pecking order.

That will be a concern for him moving forward, not only in terms of his lack of playing time and importance to Arsenal, but also with regards to his hopes of keeping his place in future Egypt squads.

That is arguably where Nouh’s concerns lie for the most part, and he believes that Elneny may well have to consider an exit from the Emirates for the good of his own career if he can’t change his situation under Emery.

“He needs to leave Arsenal in the next transfer market, at least on loan to play more and regain his confidence,” he told Goal.

“He has been influenced lately by the change in coach and his new style, but I am confident that he will return better than before, because of his great potential and the competitive spirit that will help him get back in.”

Time will tell if that happens, but given his lack of playing time through the first half of the campaign, it seems like sensible advice for Elneny which he should take as his own career comes before Arsenal’s need for quality depth in the squad.

Further, there is also the threat that with another transfer window to stamp his own mark on the squad, Emery could choose to strengthen his midfield further. As noted by Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Ever Banega, and so such an arrival could influence Elneny’s future and push him closer to the exit door too.