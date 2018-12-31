Menu

‘But it’s okay for players to get away with blatant dives’ These fans react to Arsenal boss Unai Emery being fined £8,000 by the FA

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 by the FA after admitting a charge of improper conduct in relation to kicking a water bottle towards a Brighton fan.

During the Gunners’ draw with Brighton on Boxing Day at the AMEX Stadium, Emery got frustrated and kicked a water bottle into the crowd which hit a Brighton fan.

The Spaniard apologised to the fan who had been hit by the bottle after the match, Emery thought this would be the end of the matter and he wouldn’t face any punishment for his actions.

Here’s what Emery had to say on the incident in quotes obtained from BBC Sport:

“I said to them I’m sorry,” Emery said after the game.

“It wasn’t hard but it touched one supporter.”

“I kicked the bottle in frustration but not at the supporters, not with this intention. It’s circumstances. I apologised. I hope it’s the end of the matter, yes,”

Emery-apologises-to-Brighton-fan-after-kicking-water-bottle-at-him

Emery apologising to the Brighton fan.

Emery’s punishment has sparked a debate over the FA’s decision not to charge Mohamed Salah for what appeared to be a clear dive against Newcastle last week and for also failing to charge Sadio Mane with violent conduct after he strangled Arsenal defender Stephan Lichsteiner on Saturday evening.

Here’s some reaction to Emery’s punishment:

These Premier League fans are certainly disappointed at the lack of consistency that the FA seem to be showing to acts of misconduct.

