Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 by the FA after admitting a charge of improper conduct in relation to kicking a water bottle towards a Brighton fan.

During the Gunners’ draw with Brighton on Boxing Day at the AMEX Stadium, Emery got frustrated and kicked a water bottle into the crowd which hit a Brighton fan.

The Spaniard apologised to the fan who had been hit by the bottle after the match, Emery thought this would be the end of the matter and he wouldn’t face any punishment for his actions.

Here’s what Emery had to say on the incident in quotes obtained from BBC Sport:

“I said to them I’m sorry,” Emery said after the game.

“It wasn’t hard but it touched one supporter.”

“I kicked the bottle in frustration but not at the supporters, not with this intention. It’s circumstances. I apologised. I hope it’s the end of the matter, yes,”

Emery’s punishment has sparked a debate over the FA’s decision not to charge Mohamed Salah for what appeared to be a clear dive against Newcastle last week and for also failing to charge Sadio Mane with violent conduct after he strangled Arsenal defender Stephan Lichsteiner on Saturday evening.

Here’s some reaction to Emery’s punishment:

FA is a joke — Uzair AHMAD (@uzairsaleem) December 31, 2018

Embarrassing that liverpool get nothing for 3 weeks in a row — mikaelhajje (@mikaelhajje) December 31, 2018

PL & FA should concentrate their fines on diving and cheating. Emre didnt aim bottle at fan just off target like most of his players — Andy Footner (@AndyFootner) December 31, 2018

Unai apologised many times… yet the FA still take that money? Surely if your going to fine the man then the victim of the bottle should receive that money… not the FA! — Harry Beddard (@HBeddard17) December 31, 2018

He admitted his mistake…he apologised to the fan…the fan accepted the apology….Unai apologised again after the game. Absolutely no reason to sanction him for this. Football is an emotional game, things happen in the spur of the moment. Embarrassing from the FA as usual. — CJayAFC (@Charlie_Jay_) December 31, 2018

Wise up. What about the numerous doves that liverpool players have carried out in previous matches. The way Mane acted towards Lichtsteiner. Not a thing done towards them, Liverpool….. — Craig Higginson (@craig_higginson) December 31, 2018

Yet Mane gets away with trying to strangle someone???? — joel cheshire (@joelcheshire41) December 31, 2018

And mane gets nothing for strangling liechsteiner and salah for diving 2 weeks in a row? Consistency at its best there — Tom Green (@tomrgreen1) December 31, 2018

For kicking a bottle yet a fan chucks a banana at a player and gets £500 fine ? — Rob (@AFC_Rob91) December 31, 2018

Apparently, grabbing someone’s throat is less dangerous compared to kicking a bottle.. well played @FA!!! — BenchPlayer (@RahulMahajan7) December 31, 2018

But ok for players to get away with blatant dives to win penalties and not get fined — Paul Smith (@saintsmith80) December 31, 2018

These Premier League fans are certainly disappointed at the lack of consistency that the FA seem to be showing to acts of misconduct.