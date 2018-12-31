Chelsea have told German giants Bayern Munich that they will have to put forward a big-money offer if they are to sign talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to Mirror Football, the Bavarians have been told that they will have to part with a whopping £40m in order to sign Chelsea’s teenage sensation.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Max Bielefeld the West London club rejected a bid worth £20m for the England youth international.

The talented winger is understood to have been promised first-team football under Maurizio Sarri and after only being handed six chances to impress this season the youngster could make a move for the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

Now could be the best time for Premier League talents to ply their trade abroad, Hudson-Odoi’s former England youth teammate Jadon Sancho has set the Bundesliga alight after ditching Manchester City in a shock move.

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson also followed Sancho’s footsteps by joining Hoffenheim on loan this summer and their decisions are certainly paying off. The pair have been fast-tracked through the England setup; one one hand Sancho has worked his way up to the Senior team whereas Nelson’s impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Under-21s.

With rumours intensifying over Hudson-Odoi’s future this could be the catalyst that leads to Maurizio Sarri finally giving the youngster the chance he deserves to shine for the Blues.