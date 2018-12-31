Menu

Chelsea demand £40m from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi after failed £20m bid

Chelsea have told German giants Bayern Munich that they will have to put forward a big-money offer if they are to sign talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to Mirror Football, the Bavarians have been told that they will have to part with a whopping £40m in order to sign Chelsea’s teenage sensation.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Max Bielefeld the West London club rejected a bid worth £20m for the England youth international.

The talented winger is understood to have been promised first-team football under Maurizio Sarri and after only being handed six chances to impress this season the youngster could make a move for the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

callum-hudson-odoi

The teenager came off the bench on Boxing Day to make his first Premier League appearance of the season against Watford.

Now could be the best time for Premier League talents to ply their trade abroad, Hudson-Odoi’s former England youth teammate Jadon Sancho has set the Bundesliga alight after ditching Manchester City in a shock move.

Hudson-Odoi and Sancho

Hudson-Odoi only has to look to his former England international teammate Jadon Sancho to suggest that he too could be ready to flourish in Germany.

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson also followed Sancho’s footsteps by joining Hoffenheim on loan this summer and their decisions are certainly paying off. The pair have been fast-tracked through the England setup; one one hand Sancho has worked his way up to the Senior team whereas Nelson’s impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Under-21s.

With rumours intensifying over Hudson-Odoi’s future this could be the catalyst that leads to Maurizio Sarri finally giving the youngster the chance he deserves to shine for the Blues.

