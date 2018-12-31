Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo is reportedly eager to leave next summer and is eyeing a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

The 30-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2007, making over 450 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of trophies including four La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

SEE MORE: Eden Hazard identifies ‘Plan B’ transfer if he can’t secure Real Madrid move from Chelsea

However, perhaps given that he’s won everything he can in Spain with Real Madrid now, a new challenge could appeal and that’s what Don Balon suggest as they even claim that he has put his house up for sale in the Spanish capital.

It’s not the first time that he has been linked with a move away from the club and specifically to reunite with Ronaldo in Turin, as Calciomercato noted the interest in the deal last month.

Nevertheless, given Alex Sandro continues to play a vital role at left-back, it will be interesting to see if Juventus are planning to replace him with his compatriot and go for the older, yet more experienced, option in Marcelo moving forward.

To add further strength to the suggestion that he could be leaving the Bernabeu next summer, AS note how Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Real Betis ace Junior Firpo, who has a €50m release clause in his contract.

Should they push ahead with his signing, that would suggest that they are certainly planning on replacing Marcelo moving forward.

The signs point towards a shake up at left-back for Real Madrid, while Marcelo could have a chance of rekindling the effective partnership he enjoyed with Ronaldo during their time together in Spain.

In turn, it seems like a deal that works for all but Alex Sandro, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place and the respective moves materialise.