Reports in Italy claim that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is on the verge of signing a deal to join Juventus next year.

The 27-year-old will see his current contract with the Gunners expire at the end of the season, at which point he can leave on a free transfer.

SEE MORE: Arsenal step up transfer pursuit of ideal Mesut Ozil replacement with £72million asking price

As per the Guardian, the Welshman has made no secret of the fact that it was the club’s decision to withdraw their contract renewal offer, as he had intended to extend his stay in north London.

Instead, he is seemingly being forced to consider his options and the likelihood of moving on has reportedly led to an imminent move to Juventus being agreed with contract details being touted.

According to the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, as noted by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that all that is now left between the two parties is to sign on the dotted line to confirm the agreement to join next year.

Further, Football Italia note from the front-page of Tuttosport that Ramsey is expected to agree a four-year deal which will pay him €8m per season.

It’s not entirely clear as to whether the move is expected to go through in January or at the end of the season, but from an Arsenal perspective, if it is clear that Ramsey is leaving, then it would surely make sense from their perspective to sell him in the New Year rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

Time will tell if that’s the case or not, but Ramsey looks likely to start a new chapter of his career next season, and with the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira not getting any younger, it could be another smart piece of business from the Turin giants to maintain their success.

From Ramsey’s perspective, given that the reigning Italian champions are going for an eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, a move to join them would certainly given him a wonderful opportunity to win major honours moving forward.