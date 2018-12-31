Arsenal transfer target Nicolas Pepe has given his thoughts on a potential move away from Lille, the Ivorian has been one of Ligue 1’s standout stars this season.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe has poured cold water on rumours of a move away from Lille in the January transfer window.

The Ivorian has been in sensational form this season, scoring 12 goals and laying on 5 assists to his teammates. He’s certainly the kind of player Arsenal will need to bolster their attack.

The Gunners only have superstars Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as recognised forwards at the club, given that Danny Welbeck is sidelined with a long-term injury Arsenal’s only other forward option is youngster Eddie Nketiah.

Here’s what Pepe had to say on a transfer away:

“To end the season with LOSC, for me that’s for sure.

“As the president [Michel Seydoux] said, I decided to finish the season in Lille and, at the end of it, then we’ll see.

“I am under contract until 2022. I have the idea to end this season in Lille and why not [secure] a European place? It would be beautiful.”

It seems like Arsenal will have to wait until the summer to get their man, they’ll be hoping that no more clubs take an interest in the Ivorian before the end of the season.