Medical held: Liverpool ace on verge of exit as January loan move close

Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke is reportedly edging ever closer to securing a loan move to join Crystal Palace for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a single appearance for the senior side in a competitive game so far this season, such is the competition for places and quality that Jurgen Klopp possesses up front.

SEE MORE: Liverpool favourites to pip Chelsea and Arsenal to £45million transfer

Despite the fact that Liverpool are competing on various fronts this year, the German tactician has relied on the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to lead their charge for major honours, leaving the likes of Solanke frustrated over a lack of playing time.

However, as noted by the Daily Mail, it appears as though he’ll get the chance to secure regular minutes at Selhurst Park in the second half of the campaign, as he has reportedly undergone a medical already ahead of joining the Eagles on loan.

It’s seemingly a sensible move for all concerned as it will give Solanke playing time, while Liverpool will hope that he can gain experience and confidence by being given a key role by Roy Hodgson.

As for Palace, they’ve scored just 17 goals in 20 Premier League games so far this season, and so it would appear as though they need the additional firepower up front that Solanke could provide as they continue to hover just clear of safety from the relegation places.

In turn, it could be a move that works out for all parties, with Solanke now surely desperate to also prove his worth and send a message to Klopp that he can be a useful long-term option for him at Anfield even if the Reds are challenging for silverware without him making an impression on the first-team squad thus far.