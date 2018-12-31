Paul Pogba aims subtle dig at Jose Mourinho after latest Man Utd win

As Paul Pogba analysed Man Utd’s win over Bournemouth on Sunday, he seemingly couldn’t help but aim a shot at former boss Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils have been in fine form since the decision was taken to replace the Portuguese tactician with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He’s led them to three consecutive wins, while they’re scored 12 goals and conceded three as they’ve undoubtedly adopted a different approach under his stewardship which has seen them play a more attacking brand of football.

Pogba is certainly relishing that on an individual level as he bagged a brace at the weekend as that’s now four goals and three assists since Solskjaer took charge, and while complimenting his current boss, he seemingly took a subtle dig at Mourinho in the process too.

“Everybody is enjoying themselves and that’s what we need. The team need to enjoy their football, work for each other and that’s it. That’s the result on the pitch.,” he told Sky Sports.

“We’re more offensive, we create more chances, but we try to play like that. It’s how we want to play, we want to attack. The manager wants to attack and that’s what we are doing.”

That’s in stark contrast to the message that he was putting across at the start of the season under Mourinho, as noted by the Guardian, where the World Cup winner was not afraid in publicly revealing that he wasn’t entirely happy at Old Trafford.

The mood certainly seems to have changed now in a positive way, with United picking up crucial wins to try and close the gap to the top four which remains eight points for now.

Nevertheless, it’s also worth noting that Solskjaer and his players have had a favourable run of fixtures since his appointment as interim boss, and so it will be interesting to see how they fare away at Newcastle United on Wednesday night and especially against Tottenham on January 13.