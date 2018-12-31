Serie A team of the season so far: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus contingent, AC Milan star gets nod

With the winter break now in play, Serie A returns in 2019 after what has been a thrilling opening first half of the campaign.

Juventus remain undefeated after 19 games, winning 17 of those outings, as they continue to prove that they are still levels above their rivals.

That impressive opening half to the campaign has seen them open up a nine-point lead over second-placed Napoli, and so it’s no surprise that several Bianconeri stars feature in our best XI of the season thus far.

Starting with Wojciech Szczesny, the Polish shot-stopper has featured in 15 of the 19 games so far this season, and has helped Juve secure the best defensive record in the top flight with just 11 goals conceded.

He’s joined by Joao Cancelo and Giorgio Chiellini who have been fundamental in the Juve backline, albeit the former has sustained an injury setback which has kept him sidelined in recent weeks. Nevertheless, as well as helping keep things tight at the back, he also chipped in with three assists in 12 outings.

The defence is completed by Kalidou Koulibaly who remains a defensive rock for Napoli and one of the top centre-halves in Europe, while veteran Aleksandar Kolarov continues to play a key role for Roma at left-back both with his defensive quality and his threat from set-pieces.

Moving into midfield, Suso is deployed in an unconventional role to fit him into the XI, as the Spaniard has bagged four goals and eight assists in 18 appearances for AC Milan.

He’s joined by Juventus midfield maestro Miralem Pjanic who continues to pull the strings for the reigning champions, while they’re joined by Napoli’s midfield general Allan who’s energy, tenacity and all-round influence remains crucial to their success.

As for the three-man attack, it’s led by Cristiano Ronaldo. The 33-year-old arrived at Juventus from Real Madrid this past summer, and has gone on to score 14 goals and provide six assists in 19 games to establish himself as the star man of the league.

Prepared to challenge himself in a new country, league and culture, the Portuguese superstar has proven his class.

Joining him up front are Mauro Icardi and Lorenzo Insigne, with the pair highly influential for Inter and Napoli respectively.

Icardi has continued with his prolific ways by bagging nine goals in 16 outings, while Insigne has matured into a leading figure for Napoli with seven goals and five assists in 17 games.

In turn, they all deserve their place in the line-up, although it was certainly difficult to leave veteran Fabio Quagliarella out in particular given he’s had an incredible campaign thus far, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 18 appearances.

It’s been another brilliant season in Serie A so far, and although Juventus are well on course to land an eighth consecutive Scudetto, it won’t stop the goals, drama and entertainment from coming next year.

Serie A team of the season so far: Szczesny; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Chiellini, Kolarov; Suso, Pjanic, Allan; Cristiano Ronaldo, Icardi, Insigne.