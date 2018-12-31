Manchester City star Raheem Sterling posted a video of his son’s shooting technique on Instagram, fans were amazed with Sterling one-year-old son’s ability.

If his son’s technique wasn’t enough, the fact that he’s named Thiago confirms that he’s destined to become a future star.

If this is Thiago at just a year old it will be frightening to see how his skills develop as he gets older, there’s going to be a lot of parents bamboozled by his talents when he scores for fun in youth teams.

Check out the video below:

Sterling’s son strikes the ball cleaner than Iwobi pic.twitter.com/ptNcL0QE0M — Manila Luzon ??? (@HausofDupre) December 30, 2018

Check out fan reaction to Thiago’s impressive shooting technique:

better first touch than lukaku and better finisher than morata. — professor Tite (@TiteProfessor) December 31, 2018

I acc can’t believe Thiago Sterling’s technique at one years old ? — Eto'o (@baiye300) December 31, 2018

Sterling’s sons name is even wavey, Thiago sterling jheez — Ronaldo (@audsldn) December 31, 2018

thiago sterling has a better first touch than a certain $100 million striker — lulah (@belchaps) December 31, 2018

someone said he has a better right foot than morata — boston atane (@bostonatane) December 31, 2018

Thiago Sterling. He already sounds tekky ?? — ramus (@ryanramus) December 31, 2018

Thiago Sterling ? Raheem’s kid is gonna be the best #10. The name is to elite — Mamun Choudhury (@Mamuniho) December 30, 2018

Chelsea are interested in signing one year old Thiago Sterling for £50m on a 15 year deal after the toddler was filmed striking a better shot than Morata. He will be loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem for 15 seasons… — The Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) December 31, 2018

Thiago Sterling is the future. https://t.co/stBhsKtrjd — Ridar (@RidarKh) December 31, 2018

It looks as though Thiago is destined to follow in his father’s footsteps.