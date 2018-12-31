Manchester City star Raheem Sterling posted a video of his son’s shooting technique on Instagram, fans were amazed with Sterling one-year-old son’s ability.
If his son’s technique wasn’t enough, the fact that he’s named Thiago confirms that he’s destined to become a future star.
If this is Thiago at just a year old it will be frightening to see how his skills develop as he gets older, there’s going to be a lot of parents bamboozled by his talents when he scores for fun in youth teams.
Check out the video below:
Sterling's son strikes the ball cleaner than Iwobi
— Manila Luzon ??? (@HausofDupre) December 30, 2018
Check out fan reaction to Thiago’s impressive shooting technique:
better first touch than lukaku and better finisher than morata.
— professor Tite (@TiteProfessor) December 31, 2018
I acc can't believe Thiago Sterling's technique at one years old ?
— Eto'o (@baiye300) December 31, 2018
Sterling's sons name is even wavey, Thiago sterling jheez
— Ronaldo (@audsldn) December 31, 2018
thiago sterling has a better first touch than a certain $100 million striker
— lulah (@belchaps) December 31, 2018
someone said he has a better right foot than morata
— boston atane (@bostonatane) December 31, 2018
Thiago Sterling. He already sounds tekky ??
— ramus (@ryanramus) December 31, 2018
Thiago Sterling ? Raheem's kid is gonna be the best #10. The name is to elite
— Mamun Choudhury (@Mamuniho) December 30, 2018
Chelsea are interested in signing one year old Thiago Sterling for £50m on a 15 year deal after the toddler was filmed striking a better shot than Morata.
He will be loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem for 15 seasons…
He will be loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem for 15 seasons…
— The Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) December 31, 2018
Thiago Sterling is the future.
— Ridar (@RidarKh) December 31, 2018
It looks as though Thiago is destined to follow in his father’s footsteps.