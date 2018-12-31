Menu

Video: “Better first touch than Lukaku and better right foot than Morata” Manchester City star Raheem Sterling uploads video of son, Thiago’s amazing shooting technique

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling posted a video of his son’s shooting technique on Instagram, fans were amazed with Sterling one-year-old son’s ability.

If his son’s technique wasn’t enough, the fact that he’s named Thiago confirms that he’s destined to become a future star.

If this is Thiago at just a year old it will be frightening to see how his skills develop as he gets older, there’s going to be a lot of parents bamboozled by his talents when he scores for fun in youth teams.

It looks as though Thiago is destined to follow in his father’s footsteps.

