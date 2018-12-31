Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has been slammed by one of France’s best ever players for “not respecting” his opponents with his goal celebrations.

According to Mirror Football, Pogba’s countryman Claude Makelele wasn’t happy with his latest antics during United’s 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old scored a brace against the Cherries and continued his impressive run of form under newly-appointed United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba tends to come under fire for his eccentric personality but Pogba is a showman and it’s time everyone bites the bullet and just accepts that – as long as Pogba continues to deliver good performances United fans won’t care what dances the Frenchman does on the pitch.

Here’s the video of what Makelele had to say on Pogba:

With the Red Devils on an impressive run of three wins out of three since Solskjaer took charge it looks as though United could defy the odds and finish in the top four after all.