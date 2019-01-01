A private driver, butler and bodyguard: Kylian Mbappe’s demands Real Madrid must meet to seal stunning transfer

Kylian Mbappe is one of the hottest prospects in world football, and given his exploits with France at the World Cup this past summer, it’s easy to see why some of the planet’s biggest clubs are keen on signing him.

The Frenchman, who only recently turned 20, is one of the best forwards in the world, something he’s already managed to prove despite only making his professional debut a few years ago.

Mbappe would easily get into any side in world football, and one team that seemingly needs him the most are Spanish giants Real Madrid, who’ve have looked lost in attack this season without Cristiano Ronaldo in their side.

And it seems like Real Madrid are keen on signing Mbappe if Diario Gol‘s report is anything to go by, however it looks as if Los Blancos are going to have to bow down to Mbappe’s demands if they are to bring him to the Spanish capital.

According to Diario Gol’s report, Real are said to be in the hunt for Mbappe, with it also being stated that the club are going to have meet the player’s numerous demands if they want to sign him.

As per the report, Mbappe’s list of demands are as follows: be made the club’s highest paid player, get a bonus of €500,000 for winning the Ballon D’Or, be handed the club’s no.10 shirt, a private driver, a butler, a bodyguard, a house that’s similar standard to that of a ‘mega star’, and 50 hours usage of his own private jet.

These list of demands from Mbappe are somewhat ludicrous, as we struggle to see why a 20-year-old footballer would want 50-hours worth of rides on a private jet, especially when you realise players travel to away games as a squad and not individually.

It seems like Real are going to have to pull out all the stops of they’re to sign Mbappe, something that may just be worth doing considering the potential the forward has in his locker.