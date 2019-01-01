New year, more football, exactly how we like it. Championship leaders Leeds kick off 2019 with a trip to Nottingham Forest (KO 15:00).

What: Nottingham Forest v Leeds

When : Tuesday 1st January 2019 15:00

Where : The City Ground, Nottingham

Live Streaming Options:

Pressure building on Karanka

Nottingham Forest head into the game looking for their first victory in a month after a dreadful festive period. The Reds suffered defeat at struggling Millwall last time out piling more pressure on under fire boss Aitor Karanka.

Their recent run of poor results has seen Karanka’s side drop down to tenth and six points adrift of the playoffs so Forest really need to pick up something from this game to stay in touch with the Championship pace setters.

Leeds look to build on lead at top

Leeds may be top of the league, but they head to the City Ground looking to bounce back from defeat against Hull on Saturday, a result that ended their run of seven straight victories. The Lilywhites battered Hull but heroic defending at the back inflicted a home defeat on Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds however remain three points ahead of second place Norwich and five points ahead of West Brom in third, with neither side able to capitalise on their defeat.

Lewis Grabban looks to be Nottingham Forest’s main threat going forward and he has been in excellent form so far this season bagging 14 league goals – he’s 19/4 to score first.

Likewise, Leeds’ dangerman Kemar Roofe has 13 league goals to his name and he’s 5/1 to open the scoring, which looks a very handy price considering his recent scoring exploits.

The previous encounter between these two sides ended 1-1 and it’s 6/1 for the same scoreline today.

Forest are 21/10 to end their winless run, while Leeds 13/10 to get back to winning ways and the draw is available at 23/10.

Backing the league leaders at 13/10 odds against looks the play in this one, with Karanka failing to get enough out of his talented side. Marcelo Bielsa will have read the riot act following Leeds’ shock home defeat and it wouldn’t surprise me to see Leeds bounce back with maximum points today.

Leeds to consolidate at the top of the table at a price of 13/10

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware