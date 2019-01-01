Chelsea star ready to cancel current deal in order to clinch transfer to Premier League rivals

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly ready to make a surprise decision on his future and seal a January transfer to a Premier League club.

The Blues youngster has shone on loan at Aston Villa this season, scoring 14 goals in just 19 games for the Championship side.

However, Abraham seemingly now wants a bigger challenge as he senses a top-flight move could be realistic for him as the Sun list a number of suitors for his signature.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, but Chelsea would likely prefer him to be playing in the Premier League as well in order to gain that top-level experience.

The 21-year-old looks an exciting talent who could one day be good enough for the CFC first-team, though he didn’t have the best time on loan in the Premier League with Swansea City last season.

The Sun now list Chelsea’s London rivals Fulham as among his admirers this winter, along with Huddersfield, Brighton and Bournemouth.

The report states Abraham is set to ask to activate a recall option in his Villa loan deal to end his time with the Midlands club early.

This is unlikely to go down well with Villa, but if this report is anything to go by, there may not be much they can do about it.