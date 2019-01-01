Former Liverpool star makes bizarre Premier League title claim as Reds’ key clash vs Man City looms large

Liverpool are to face Manchester City later this week, with a win for Reds set to put them in fantastic stead to claim their first ever Premier League title come the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit 7 seven points clear of City at the top of table, and a win on Thursday will put the Merseyside club 10 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side.

If Liverpool were to come away from the Etihad with all three points this week, their lead at the top will seem almost insurmountable, a viewpoint that certainly isn’t shared by former player John Barnes.

Writing in his column for the Mirror, Barnes has stated that “Even if Liverpool were to beat Manchester City 5-0 at the Etihad on Thursday, I’d still have Pep Guardiola’s men down as my favourites to win the title”.

This statement seems absolutely ludicrous given the fact that City would still have four of the top six left to play in their remaining 17 games, something that means Guardiola’s side could very well drop even more points in the title race.

If they were to lose on Thursday, City would effectively have to go unbeaten for the rest of the season and hope Liverpool drop at least 10 points if they want to retain their title, a scenario that just seems ridiculously unlikely.

Man City winning the match will see them cut Liverpool’s lead at the top to 4 points, a difference that, over the last few years, they’ve shown they’re more than capable of making up.

Thursday’s clash is going to be season defining, it just remains to be seen which club’s season it ends up defining….