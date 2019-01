We think Everton defender Michael Keane might have had a bit of a heavy one for New Year’s Eve last night as he didn’t look with it for this Jamie Vardy goal.

The Toffees ace played a horribly casual pass in a bad area, surrendering possession all too easily which allowed Leicester City to pounce in devastating style.

From this kind of position, Vardy was never likely to miss, and the Foxes front-man produced a superb somersault celebration afterwards just to top it all off.