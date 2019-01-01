Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay around £10.8million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas in a somewhat surprise move.

The Gunners only just signed a new ‘keeper in the form of Bernd Leno in the summer, but the former Bayer Leverkusen man hasn’t exactly impressed in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Unai Emery still has the experienced Petr Cech as an option to choose from, but Navas could well be a big upgrade as he’s linked by Don Balon with a pretty cheap move to north London.

The Costa Rica international has lost his place to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid this season and Don Balon claim he wants to leave the Spanish capital.

This could be good news for Arsenal, though Don Balon’s report also links Navas as a target for Roma, who may be prepared to outbid Arsenal for the shot-stopper.

It remains to be seen how this one will pan out, but in fairness many Arsenal fans may well feel Emery should show a bit more faith in Leno.

The German may not look world class just now, but plenty of other top players have taken time to settle in English football, most notably Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who is now probably the best in the world in his position.