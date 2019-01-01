(Photo) Liverpool ace ‘likes’ picture of Reds target as January transfer window opens

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has been keeping an eye on Ousmane Dembele amid transfer speculation linking the Barcelona ace with the Reds.

The Daily Star recently translated reports from Spanish source El Confidencial suggesting Liverpool were leading the race for Dembele after a difficult time at the Nou Camp.

The France international certainly seems a good potential fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it may be that Brewster is a fan after liking this Instagram post of him with fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe.

The pair were together last night to celebrate New Year’s Eve, which of course also marks the beginning of the January transfer window.