(Picture) Liverpool duo show their bromance with hilarious NYE exchange on WhatsApp

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has shared an image of his WhatsApp chat with Mohamed Salah on New Year’s Eve.

The pair are known for having a bit of a bromance at Anfield, but Salah teased Lovren here by joking that he only got in touch to wish the Croatian a happy new year in order to double check what time training is today.

Liverpool need to be in top shape to take on title rivals Manchester City this week, so it’s good to see Salah’s focused, at least!