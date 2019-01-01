Real Madrid offered chance to seal bargain transfer return for former Los Blancos star

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to seal a return to the club for former player Pepe, who’s currently out of contract after ripping up his deal with Besiktas.

According to Don Balon, the 35-year-old star has offered his services to Real, and should Los Blancos decide to take the player up on his offer, it would cost them nothing to sign the player after he cancelled his contract at Besiktas.

The report also states that Pepe is ready to sign on with Madrid until the end of the year, with an option to extend his stay by one season depending on his displays being included in his deal.

This seems like an opportunity that Real should be taking up, as Pepe proved during his time with the club not long ago that he still has it in him to compete at the highest level of European football.

During his stay in Turkey, Pepe managed to clock up a total of 52 appearances in all competitions, however the defender failed to help Besiktas claim any silverware during his stay there.

Pepe enjoyed a very successful time at the Santiago Bernabeu during his career, as the Portuguese international played a big part in the club winning numerous trophies, including four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

Real have been dodgy in defence so far this year, and bringing Pepe back would solidify their backline as Los Blancos look to get their season back on track in the comings weeks and months.