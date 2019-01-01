Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tipped to equal incredible Manchester United record

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could write himself into the Manchester United history books with a win against Newcastle in the Premier League this Wednesday night.

A victory for United would make it four out of four for the new man in charge, with Solskjaer making a fine start since being placed in temporary charge after the sacking of Jose Mourinho last month.

The Norwegian tactician has started with wins against Cardiff City, Huddersfield and Bournemouth, but a trip to St James’ Park tomorrow looks a bit more challenging.

Still, former United striker Michael Owen is tipping Solskjaer to get another win, going for a 2-0 to MUFC against Rafael Benitez’s side.

‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will become just the second manager in the history of Manchester United – after Sir Matt Busby in 1946 – to win his first four games in charge of the club if his rejuvenated and energetic United side win at St James’s Park on Wednesday,’ Owen told the Metro.

‘The Magpies have lost seven of their ten home Premier League games so far this season but Rafa Benitez has won his last four home games against Manchester United with Premier League sides in all competitions – 2 x Liverpool, 1 x Chelsea and 1 x Newcastle.

‘It promises to be an electric atmosphere at St James’s Park, but I expect the visitors to maintain their renaissance under Solskjaer and take all three points.’

While Solskjaer has been handed a fairly easy start in terms of fixtures, there’s no doubt his side’s performances have been impressive, and to start with four wins out of four would also be rather special considering no United boss has managed that since the legendary Sir Matt Busby in 1946.