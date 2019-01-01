Menu

Video: “A joy to watch” – these fans love what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did after scoring for Arsenal vs Fulham in 4-1 win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his name on the scoresheet for Arsenal yet again this evening, as the Gabon international made it 4-1 to the Gunners in their win over Fulham.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been in fine form for the north London side ever since his move last January, and he continue that form today by finding the net against Claudio Ranieri’s side.

However, it wasn’t just the goal that fans were loving, but also the way Aubameyang celebrated after having found the net against the Whites today.

After scoring, Aubameyang ran over to the Arsenal bench to conduct his usual ‘handshake’ celebration with teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

Fans took to Twitter after seeing this to exclaim their love for Aubameyang’s celebration, so we picked out a few tweets that you can see below.

It was a classy moment from Aubameyang, we’ll admit that!

