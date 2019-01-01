Video: “A joy to watch” – these fans love what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did after scoring for Arsenal vs Fulham in 4-1 win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his name on the scoresheet for Arsenal yet again this evening, as the Gabon international made it 4-1 to the Gunners in their win over Fulham.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been in fine form for the north London side ever since his move last January, and he continue that form today by finding the net against Claudio Ranieri’s side.

However, it wasn’t just the goal that fans were loving, but also the way Aubameyang celebrated after having found the net against the Whites today.

After scoring, Aubameyang ran over to the Arsenal bench to conduct his usual ‘handshake’ celebration with teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

Fans took to Twitter after seeing this to exclaim their love for Aubameyang’s celebration, so we picked out a few tweets that you can see below.

It was a classy moment from Aubameyang, we’ll admit that!

That celebration between Aubameyang and Lacazette is a joy to watch ????? #COYG #ARSFUL — Gbenga (@olaniyanbenga) January 1, 2019

That Lacazette and Aubameyang handshake celebration is quite gentlemanly. Well done @Aubameyang7 and @LacazetteAlex #ARSFUL — omena (@Suave64) January 1, 2019

Love how Aubameyang went all the way to Lacazette to do their traditional handshake celebration! Love the duo! — A W (@gunningforafc) January 1, 2019

Lacazette and Aubameyang are so wonderful for giving us this celebration ?? ? — Aniela (@ani_ela_) January 1, 2019

aubameyang going to the bench to do his shake hands celebration with lacazette ?? — michelle (@messi_fx) January 1, 2019

lacazette n aubameyang celebration made my daay — mahasiswi biasa (@pasukanhujan) January 1, 2019

Lacazette and Aubameyang's handshake celebration is the best thing that happened to me in 2019 — magia? (@nancymadrisco) January 1, 2019