Video: Alexandre Lacazzete applies finishing touch as Arsenal score amazing team goal vs Fulham

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal a 2-0 lead against Fulham at the Emirates this afternoon to put the Gunners into a commanding lead vs the Whites.

The north London side scored one of the best goals you’ll see this season, as all of Alex Iwobi, Sead Kolasinac and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked up brilliantly, with Lacazette eventually applying the finish to wrap up a wonderful team goal.

It was truly stunning play from the north London side, who now look in fine shape to claim all three points in this tie following Lacazette’s strike.

You can catch the goal below. Giving Barcelona a run for their money with that one!

Lovely Arsenal goal by Alexander Lacazette ?? Arsenal 2-0 Fulham pic.twitter.com/GtznDtVNyR — Greg (@ImTheGregC) January 1, 2019